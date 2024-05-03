Plans to enhance security measures

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Home Affairs is collaborating with its Australian counterparts to boost security measures to deal with narcotics and other drug-related issues.

This comes as Minister Pio Tikoduadua met with Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy at the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces in Nadi.

The two also discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties in critical areas to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the region.

Tikoduadua highlights the importance of the Vuvale partnership in dealing with the drug crisis.

“We would like to work a whole lot more, particularly in the area of security. Developing our police forces in particular is something that we talked about today. How we handle our narcotics and our drug issues are some of the things that Australia can do to help us in a big way.”

The two leaders also discussed the evolving defence relationship between Australia and Fiji through exchanges and engagements where military and police personnel are involved.