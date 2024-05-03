MBHS, MGM lead

MBHS leads for the boy's grade, MGM continues to lead for the girl's medal tally

The tight battle on the medal tally continues as the Fiji Finals heads into the afternoon session.

On the FBC Sports medal tally, Marist Brothers High School has taken the lead in the boys’ grade with three gold and four silver medals.

SGS is second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Holy Cross is third two golds and two silvers.

In the girls, MGM has five gold medals in the girl’s grade. The school also has five silver and four bronzes.

Ratu Sukuna is second with three golds, while SGS is third with two golds, one silver and a bronze.

Games continue at the HFC Banks Stadium, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

More on the Coca-Cola Games in sports.