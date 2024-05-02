Recusal application denied in Bainimarama,Qiliho case

State counsel, Laisani Tabuakuro today made allegations that the recusal application filed by the defense counsel in the matter involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho was to scandalise the court.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s counsel Devanesh Sharma had made an application for Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo to recuse himself from the appeals matter.

Sharma says their application was based on the utterances made by Acting CJ when the matter was called before him on 3rd of April.

Article continues after advertisement

However, in reply Tabuakuro stated that the recusal application questions the integrity of the judge.

Justice Temo refused the application and the Appeals hearing is now underway.

During the initial appeal hearing, the Acting Chief Justice found both individuals guilty and directed the Magistrate to proceed with sentencing.

However, late last month Magistrate Seini Puamau concluded that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the two had acted for personal gain.

Magistrate Puamau had granted a conditional discharge to Bainimarama, while Qiliho was fined $1500.

Related Stories

Defense Counsel argues for leniency

Another day in court for Baimarama and Qiliho

Magistrate Puamau acknowledges High Court findings

Qiliho’s loyalty to former PM highlighted

Bainimarama and Qiliho found guilty after appeal