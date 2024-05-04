Minister highlights correlation between HIV and TB

Tuberculosis maybe endemic in Fiji, but it can become complicated by the presence of other diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlights the correlation between HIV and TB, emphasizing the importance of people living with HIV to get screened regularly for TB.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry prioritizes the management of tuberculosis.

“As TB alone, we are supporting Tamavua Twomey Hospital looks after this issue. I believe Tamavua Twomey Hospital is also trying to decentralize their services as well into divisional.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds the Ministry anticipates the finalization of its HIV Surge Strategy to strengthen the relationship with its partners to fight against the diseases.

According to a data released in 2021; one in 1500 people have TB each year while one in 23000 people dies from TB each year.

In 2021 alone; 510 cases of TB were detected, while 49 people succumbed to TB.