Winning every game is vital says Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side has been gearing up well for their next outing against the Brumbies on Saturday night.

Head coach Mick Byrne says that despite winning the match against Moana Pasifika last week, they have to work on some areas for better results.

He adds that the players are focused and aware of how important their next match is.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The players were really disappointed – we had the victory, so just have to remind them that we have the win, and I think that is a good sign. We sort of didn’t win with the chance we had there; we didn’t win when we could have picked up the bonus point, so we missed that, but again it was a win”.

Byrne also reiterates the importance of winning, especially being placed in the top eight.

He adds that once a team is in the top eight, it is vital to attain victory in every match they play.

The Fijian Drua will take on the third-ranked Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35 pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.