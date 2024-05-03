Former Fiji Olympian passes on

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

The Fijian football family is mourning the death of former Fiji Under-23, Suva and Savusavu rep, Jone Lati.

Korovata passed away at the age of 45 on Wednesday after falling severely ill earlier this year.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel has paid tribute to Lati, saying the player had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.

He has conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolence to the grieving family,

Lati started his football career as a rugged defender in Savusavu along with legends like Pene Erenio and Thomas Vulivuli.

He was then under the current president, Manoj Lal who was the coach for the side in the 90s was selected to join Fiji U20 and U23 sides for the Olympic Qualifiers under coach Gurjit Singh.

Lati represented Suva FC from 2010s captaining the side on numerous occasions.

He returned to his hometown in 2018 and played a few games for Savusavu again before retiring from district-level football for good that same season, only occasionally playing club-level football and futsal to keep fit.

He is survived by his kids and wife.