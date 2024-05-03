Fijiana starts Singapore 7s on high

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has started its Singapore 7s on a high defeating Great Britain 24-10 this afternoon.

It was an early start to Fiji in the first half as they scored two tries showcasing the Fijian flair.

Laisana Likuceva and Raijieli Daveua scored the tries for our side with successful conversions from Ana Naimasi before GB flyer Rhona Lloyd dotted one for their side.

Fiji led 14-5 at halftime.

Daveua once again showcased her prowess as she scored their third as the second half started to get the side going before Elite Boatman replied with an unsuccessful conversion.

However, Laisani Moceisawana took advantage of the space created to sprint for their fourth try ending the game with a 24-10 victory.

Daveua says that despite this win they still have to work on some areas.

“I am really proud of these ladies but we have to work on our defence- we have to really work on that. We will go back and talk about that”

The Fijiana 7s will meet Brazil next at 9.45 pm.

The men’s 7s team will play USA at 5.14 pm and GB at 10.30 tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC TV.