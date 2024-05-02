Woman charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage

The Mpaisa Task Force has charged a 37-year-old woman with allegedly dishonestly obtaining money for a car rental service she failed to provide.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that the accused posted a car rental advertisement on Facebook on February 3, 2022, whereby the victim contacted the accused and sent $180 via the mobile money transfer app to rent a car as per the advertised post.

The accused allegedly withdrew the money, and attempts made by the victim to contact her were futile.