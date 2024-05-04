Fiji citizens among top migrants to NZ

Fiji is currently grappling with a substantial exodus of both skilled and unskilled workers, a trend that intensified since the reopening of borders in December 2021.

Westpac Senior Economist Shamal Chand in his Fiji Quarterly Economic Update says New Zealand and Australia emerge as the top two destinations for Fijian migrants.

In 2023, New Zealand registered a record net migration gain of 126,000 individuals, with Fijian citizens ranking fourth highest at 10,630 individuals who migrated.

Similarly, Australia witnessed a historic net migration gain of 518,000 during the 2022-2023 financial year, with Fijian migrants at 18th on the list at 7,680 individuals.

Chand says noting a record gain in net migration last year, New Zealand has since said it is “unsustainable” and have implemented stricter visa regulations, particularly for low-skilled workers.

This also includes heightened English language proficiency requirements and a reduced maximum stay duration from five years to three years.

He adds that last December, Australia also pledged to halve immigration by imposing rigorous visa standards for international students and low-skilled labour.

Chand says however, these short-term restrictions will be subject to reassessment periodically given dwindling fertility rates in both countries and irregular domestic labour supply posing challenges to the economy, an issue prevalent across most advanced economies.