Marist wins double gold

A strong family tradition of sports continues at the Fiji Finals with Ebenezer Saukuru of Marist Brothers High School winning a double gold medal today.

Saukuru is the son of former Fiji volleyball reps, Apenisa and Ro Sainimili Saukuru and the nephew of former Fiji rugby skipper, Ro Alivereti Doviverata.

He won the junior boys javelin after throwing 54.59m.

He shattered the record of Varayame Momo, who set it in 2004 for Labasa Sangam College.

Mahendra Patel also of MBHS won silver with 46.57m while bronze went to Nemani Turagavou of Seaqaqa (46.30m).

Saukuru took another gold in the junior boys’ long jump with a leap of 6.10 metres.

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Nepote Koroi got silver, and fellow RKS athlete, Ratu Napolioni Moro took bronze.

MBHS also won gold in the intermediate boys shot put.

Ravai Benedito won gold with a throw of 13.96m. Vilaime Sakiti of CMF took out silver with 12.63m. Marist also took home the bronze through Netani Nanovu.