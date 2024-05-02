COC makes recommendations for key appointments

Most decisions made during the Constitutional Officers Commission (COC) meeting will be recommendations, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

These recommendations will be forwarded to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for a final endorsement.

Rabuka says that several papers were discussed during the meeting.

“These are recommendations from COC, they will just go up as a recommendation to AG, even after AG makes the appointment, and it will be up to the appointees if they accept or not.”

The recommendations include the appointment of the new Fijian Corrections Service Commissioner and the new Supervisor of Elections, and the Auditor General.

This marks the second COC meeting held this year.