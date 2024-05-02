Macuata youngster gets gold

Fourteen-year-old Resina Marama never expected to be the first gold medal winner at the Coca-Cola Games 2024.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School student, who won the 1500m in the sub-junior grade, has dedicated her medal to her family Macuata, whom she says are cheering for her.

She has also credited them, as their prayers propelled her to perform to the best of her ability.

The young lass has also thanked her coaches for moulding and training her over the past few weeks.

“I want to thank everyone especially to coaches Toni and Wailiki. They have helped me tremendously for this outing”.

Marama will be in action again tomorrow as she hopes to win her second gold medal in the 800m sub-junior girls’ category.