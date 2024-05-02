Manager charged with abuse of office

The Manager of Estate & Trust with the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited has been charged with abuse of office and an alternative count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Salaseini Drekeni which is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court last week.

It is alleged that between 23 December 2021 and 21 April 2022, Drekeni purportedly provided services on behalf of the Fiji Public Trustee to a private individual.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result of that conduct she allegedly obtained a financial advantage of over $2, 900 knowing that she was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

Junior State Counsel Joshua Prasad informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrates Seini Puamau granted a non-cash bail of $5,000 and ordered the accused to not re-offend while on bail.

Drekeni has also been told not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and ordered to surrender of all travel documents to the Court.

A stop-departure order has been issued against the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to 7th June for mention.