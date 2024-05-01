No music and flags in buses

[Source: Facebook]

There will be no music blaring and waving of flags in the buses that will going be down to the HFC Bank Stadium from tomorrow for the Coca Cola Games.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting Secretary Biu Colati says the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority will be coming down hard on unruly behaviour outside the perimeters of the Coca Cola Games, which starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

He says unruly behaviour such as the waving of flags and the rocking of buses, which is a common occurrence after recent zone meets this year will not be entertained by organizers.

Article continues after advertisement

“As far as the LTA and Police are concerned, they are going to be confiscating all flags, if you want to carry them out. You can bring in your flags, cheer with your flags but no flags on the bus. And also the rocking of the bus, that is a serious concern and the Police and LTA are going to be monitoring that, plus the music, absolutely zero. No music on any bus during the games.”

With close to 3000 students from 153 schools competing in this year’s Games, Colati is calling on students, parents and friends to maintain discipline and prioritize their safety and that of the public during the three-day meet.

The Fiji Finals starts tomorrow at 8am.

You can watch the three days of action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.