100m finals on day one with 33 gold on offer

For the first time since the three-days meet was introduced for the Coca-Cola Games, the 100 meters finals will be held on day one.

Normally the 100 meters finals wrap up day two of competition which is Friday.

However, this is one of the changes this year according to Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Acting Secretary Biu Colati.

Colati adds after careful consideration they decided to re-distribute some events including the 100 meter finals.

“In that re-distribution we decided that 100 meters should be run in day 1 so by day 1 we should be knowing the fastest child, the fastest athlete in the Games.”

He says they re-looked at their order and saw that some of the most anticipated events were too close to each other.

“So now if you see our order of events you will come to see that on day 1 there’re only 47 to 48 events and in day two it’s almost the same, when you come to day three it goes up a little bit but the number of athletes decreases.”

Meanwhile, 33 gold medals will be up for grabs tomorrow, 16 on the tracks and the same in the field events.



[Lomaivuna High School athletes]

Over 2600 athletes from across the country will take part over three days at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Fiji Finals starts tomorrow at 8am.

You can watch the three days of action live and exclusive on FBC Sports HD.