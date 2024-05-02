PRF joined forces to mark International Worker's Day

[ Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/Facebook ]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation joined around 300,000 demonstrators in a march in Argentina to mark International Worker’s Day and as a tribute to workers from the informal sector and independent workers.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo says they will stand in solidarity with people operating in the informal sector.

Deo says that societies need to reflect on the discrimination informal sector workers face simply due to their classifications.

Deo urges the government, private sector, organizations, and communities to join in ensuring dignity for those engaging in the collection pillars of recycling.



The PRF founder also emphasized the foundation’s ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of those collecting recyclables, advocating for their right to dignified work and livelihoods.



