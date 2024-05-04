Crowd support soars at Fiji Finals

Parents, ex-scholars, students, and supporters turned up in numbers to show support for over 2000 athletes currently participating in the final day of the Fiji Finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Despite light drizzling in the capital city, thousands of supporters donned their school colors and filled the stadium with bright colors.

Bua native Sofaia Tagivetaua says her son’s injury did not deter her from attending the games and cheering for his school team.

“But we still support the school. My kids and I came this morning. We woke up early, we tried to be here on time just to cheer for MGM.”

39-year-old and a mother of four, Siteri Tuivunibalawa took leave from work to ensure she did not miss the action of her younger son competing at the Fiji Finals.

“So he’s participating in Marist Brothers High school, and I am grateful about that. So for the last two days, despite all the injuries he had, it does not take the feelings to cheer for Marist Brothers High school.”

A year 9 student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, Losalini Seduadua, shared her first-time experience.

“It’s very good, it’s the first time for me to come and attend the Coca-Cola games and for me to come and cheer for my school MGM, and I am very proud of our school, our athletes and coaches for the support and our cheering squad.”

In the past two days, the Fiji Finals showcased strong school spirit and the celebration of sportsmanship and achievement.