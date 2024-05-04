Drua still struggles to maintain focus

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua often struggles to maintain focus when they’re in a good position during matches.

This is according to their head coach, Mick Byrne.

Byrne emphasizes that the team tends to lower their guard when ahead, which proves to be costly.

“It’s hard to arrest the momentum when you lose it and it’s important our players understand that when we do get a lead it’s not time to sit back and feel that we are doing well. It’s a actually a time where we have to knuckle down and work harder.”

Despite these setbacks, Byrne acknowledges that such fluctuations are part of the game.

He expresses hope that the players will learn from these experiences and show improvement in the upcoming weeks.

The Fijian Drua will face Brumbies at 9.35 tonight and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.