It wasn’t easy: Tirau

Xavier College Head Boy, Penisoni Tirau, says he has now set his sights on the Oceania Athletics next month.

Tirau, who also has an impressive background in football, jumped 6.89m in the senior boys’ long jump event, winning the gold medal.

Tirau admits that preparing for this athletic competition wasn’t easy for him, but he now believes it was all worthwhile.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that sometimes he had to make hard decisions about which sport to participate in.

“It was very tough preparing for this- doing four sessions a day. I do three sessions in school and one when I join Ba FC training sessions in the afternoon from 4-6 pm and reach home around 9 pm because I live far from where I train. Also one of the challenges I face is when my football games overlapping my athletics competition so I have to choose sometimes”

Tirau is now shifting his focus to his next task at hand, which is to try and attain a gold medal at the Oceania Athletics Competition next month in Suva.