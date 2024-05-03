Police warn students of consequences for drug offences

Concerns have been raised over the possible exploitation of students to transport and sell illicit drugs notably methamphetamine.

This is during the Fiji Finals that is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu cautions that officers are intensifying efforts to maintain safety and security.

He also emphasizes a zero-tolerance stance on illegal substances within the stadium vicinity.

ACP Driu stresses the commitment to ensuring the event is incident-free, with stringent measures in place.

“People will try and smuggle drugs and they’ll use them to transport drugs or sell it within the vicinity of the grounds. We have our security in place outside the HFC Bank Stadium and also the inner coding as we’ve seen the main gate, we have the team not only our team conducting spot checks on all students and all other supporters that are entering. You’ve seen that this morning that we’ve been queuing up the main gate.”

Police spot checks on spectators entering the Stadium aim to deter drug-related activities.

ACP Driu states that this move reinforces the message that no one is above the law.

The Police Chief of Operations warns that anyone whether it’s a student or an adult found in possession of illicit drugs will face legal repercussions.

This, he adds includes court appearances and potential damage to future plans as their records will be permanently affected.