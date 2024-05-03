Two arrested for alleged drug possession

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Sakoca, Nasinu following the discovery of substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the raid conducted at the suspect’s home led to the discovery of clear zip-lock plastic containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Police also found a small tin containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, several mobile phones and cash from the woman’s home.

In another drug-related arrest, ACP Driu says a 35-year-old man was arrested at Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa Suva after he was found with small clear zip-lock plastics containing a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The seized substance has been sent for analysis.

Meanwhile, ACP Driu has also confirmed that the woman arrested at the HFC Stadium in Suva yesterday has been released.

He says she was released based on the analysis conducted on the seized white substances which came back negative.