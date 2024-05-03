WAF successfully repairs burst pipeline

[ Source : Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji says its team has successfully completed repairs to the burst pipeline which feeds the Wainibuku Reservoir from the Waila Water Treatment Plant.

The repairs were completed early this morning.

It says water operations to normalise supply commenced from one this morning, with all reservoirs gradually building up levels.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

WAF says the reservoirs are healthy for service from this morning to the majority of its customers.

However, WAF states that certain areas such as those residing within the upper Tovata system may experience intermittent supply while low water pressure may be experienced in Waiqanake areas, Upper Bureta and Lovoni areas.



[ Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

WAF says once water levels are suitable, supply is anticipated to normalize in all affected areas.