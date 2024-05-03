Singapore 7s starts today

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji coach Osea Kolinisau has named his 13-member team for the Singapore 7s that gets underway today.

Kolinisau has named the returning Iwoane Teba for his first appearance this season, while Kamikieli

Rasaku is also back after an injury had ruled him out of the Hong Kong tournament.

Joining them are Viliame Naikausa, Jovesas Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro, Joji Nasova and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Also, in are Terio Tamani, Ponepate Loganimasi, Rubeni Kabu, veteran Vatemo Ravouvou, Filipe Sauturaga and Maueli Maisamoa.

Ropate Rere misses the cut and is the 14th man.

For the women, Mere Nauve will make her bow for the national side, Mereula Toroti is back after injury for the first time this season.

Others named by coach Saiasi Fuli include Verenaisi Ditavutu, Younis Bese, Ana Maria Naimasi, Adi Vani

Buleki, Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Lavena Curu.

Joining them are Laisani Moceisawana, Raijieli Daveua, Meredani Qoro, Talei Wilson and Laisani Likuceva.

Today, the Fiji women take on Great Britain at 4.28 pm, before playing Brazil at 9.43pm.

The men play USA at 5,14pm and then take on GB at 10.30pm.

You can watch these games live on FBC TV.