Marist wins boys' title via good relay outing

Marist Brothers High School High School has won the boys’ division of the Fiji Finals after a great outing in the 4 X 100 metres relay finals.

The senior boys’ saw Senirusi Rauqe and Queen Victoria take out the final with a blistering run.

SGS with 100m champion Semesa Caginivalu anchoring took silver and bronze went to Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior girls’ 100m champion, Domotila Naita anchored the Adi Cakobau School to win the senor relay.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School was second and Suva Grammar took out bronze.

Queen Victoria School took the intermediate boys’ grade to Tailevu. SGS was second and Ratu Kadavulevu School was third.

Lidia Waqarapoa’s anchoring run in the intermediate grade, ensured that Suva Grammar star Claude David and Imeri Nasali of Adi Cakobau School were second and third respectively.

The win by Waqarapoa and her team managed to rake in the gold, which will play an important role on the medal tally.

Haggai Sukanaivalu and his Marist junior boys won the gold in an entertaining race.

SGS was second and Ratu Kadavulevu was third.

Sukanaivalu’s celebration at the finish line more or less sent out a message that the Red Fire brigade are champions once again in the boys’ grade.

Suva Grammar stamped its mark to win the junior girls’ grade, as Adi Cakobau and Jasper Williams settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Marist’s Othniel Tuvusa made it three gold medals for himself, anchoring the sub-junior boys’ relay team.

The win also meant multiple golds for Timoci Nagusa Junior, who was part of the Marist quartert.

SGS was second and Latter Day Saints was third.

In the sub-junior grade, Sera Nasilivata bounced back from her 200m final disappointment to anchor the gold for MGM.

An emotional Nasilivata at the finish line, hugged by her teammates, the young team from Vatuwaqa showed they will be a force for the years to come.

Tears flowed freely celebrating the win as school mates and fans went into a frenzy.

ACS was second, while Jasper Williams High took bronze.