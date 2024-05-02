Vuniamatana eyes greater heights

Ratu Isoa Vuniamatana after winning the gold medal in the intermediate boys high jump

Ratu Isoa Vuniamatana has set his sights on representing the country in the high jump event.

The 16-year-old Nakorosule villager from Naitasiri clinched the gold medal for Swami Vivekanandan College in the Intermediate boys high jump, after a grueling four-hour competition, where the field was reduced to six other competitors who cleared the bar at 1.9 meters.

After leaping 1.98 meters to dismiss his competitors, Vuniamatana then went on a solo rampage as he targeted the record of 2.01 meters, set in 2012 by Malakai Kaiwalu of Xavier College.

Vuniamatana was unable to break the record but won the gold at 1.98m and the hearts of SVC supporters and fans who stayed back after the track events had finished, to watch his outstanding feat.

The Year 11 student says his 10th place finish last year in the same event, really motivated him to try harder and return with a vengeance.

He adds he was also inspired by the presence of his parents, grandparents and two sisters, cheering him on from the grandstand.

National athletics coach Albert Miller says that it was a spectacle to witness Vuniamatana and the other two place-getters from Natabua High School and Balata College respectively, go to battle over four hours of intense competition.

Miller adds all three athletes are now earmarked for the national Under-18 squad yo participate in next month’s Oceania Championship in Suva.