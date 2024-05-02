Thursday sentencing for Bainimarama, Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will be sentenced next Thursday.

This was after the state counsel and defence counsel made their submissions during the appeal hearing before Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

The state counsel asked for a higher-end sentence for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Laisani Tabuakuro says the two individuals who held public office were not entitled to conditional discharge or discharge as in the sentence passed by Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau.

She says there is a need for a custodial sentence in this matter to maintain public trust in the judiciary.

She says the sentence must reflect deterrence that any public official who abuses power will be punished.

The state counsel says the matter is not about a technical breach as the two engaged in an act that was unlawful.

He says Bainimarama and Qiliho showed a lack of remorse and repentance.

She highlighted that it was an aggravating factor when the former Prime Minister allegedly engaged in perverting the cause of justice and when the suspended COMPOL allegedly got influenced by Bainimarama.

However, defence counsel Devanesh Sharma said that Magistrate Seini Puamau had exercised her power when she sentenced his clients.

He also highlighted Sections 29 and 31 of the Sentencing and Penalties Act and its provisions which he says were considered and exercised by Magistrate Puamau.

Sharma says every case must be dealt with its own merit.

He says Magistrate Puamau’s sentence was not invalid and asked the Acting CJ to do justice.

Following the initial appeal, Magistrate Seini Puamau had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the two had acted for personal gain.

Magistrate Puamau had granted a conditional discharge to Bainimarama, while Qiliho was fined $1500 and the state had filed an appeal again.

