FWCC tired of FRU’s apologies

In response to a press conference held by the Fiji Rugby Union, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says they are tired of apologies.

They describe the December incident when the women’s team had to sleep outside the Sydney airport as ‘disrespectful and biased’.

In a press statement, The Crisis Centre highlighted that every time an incident occurs spotlighting gender bias and inequality in the sport, the Fiji Rugby Union issues an apology.

Article continues after advertisement

They further assert a significant disconnect between the Fiji Rugby Union Management, the women players and team managers.

They also question the silence surrounding the incident from the FRU management.

The Crisis Centre suggests that the coaches and managers did not put enough effort into addressing the situation and expected the players to endure the early morning hours outside the airport.

They also criticize the men’s team, believing they could have assisted by offering a few rooms for the women to share.

The Center suggests that the FRU needs to review existing policies and start strategizing for a national plan to promote gender equality, equity and accountability.

This should include budgetary measures and gender accountability, developed in consultation with female players, other female officials and women’s movements.

Earlier this week FRU interim chair Peter Mazey issued a public apology to the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side, after photos surfaced of members of the team sleeping outside Sydney Airport, en route to the Dubai 7s last year.

Mazey says the men’s team had pre-booked their accommodation at a nearby hotel in Sydney but when Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli tried to get rooms upon arrival, none were available.

He says as it is usual practice, all the travel and layover accommodation are organized by World Rugby HSBC Tournament team, and they were not aware that Sydney Airport closes at 11 each night.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will meet Great Britain first in the Singapore 7s on Friday at 4.28pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.