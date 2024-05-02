FCS spends thousands to clear backlog surgeries

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society has to fork out $580 per surgery for a cancer patient, and they have to pay for an average of five operations in a month.

Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says it may not sound much but it accumulates to thousands of dollars which use up money from their budget.

Chan says as there is a shortage of staff and with only three theatres in operation, they have provided assistance to clear backlog surgeries.

“So, the surgeons organize the team for the surgery and then they get back to us and ask if we can provide an allowance. So, the allowance is provided for the operating theatre nurses and not the doctors who give up their time to do that.”

Chan hopes the government will address the issue at the earliest.

“We hope that one day the government of the day will actually say that we will fix the theaters or have conversations with private hospitals with operating theatres to use to help clear the backlog for women are waiting for surgeries.”

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledges the organization’s effort, and assures to address the gap in care for cancer patients.

The Cancer Society continues to record an increase in the number of cancer cases; with 470 and 503 cases reported in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

So far this year, there have been over 100 cases reported from around the country.