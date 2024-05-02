Sabeto landowners to meet regarding Vulani Island lease

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu of Sabeto in Nadi are ready to meet with the relevant authorities today regarding their Vulani Island lease.

FBC News has been reliably informed that following the landowners protest at the Prime Minister’s Office last week, the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Lands, the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to meet with the landowners today to address the issue.

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu conducted a silent protest at the Prime Minister’s office in Suva, advocating for the reversal of the land status at

Vulani Island from State Freehold to Native Land.

Turaga ni Mataqali Yalato-Vunatawa, Josese Saukuru says they have been after this land for decades and demand its return to help with income-generating activities.

“This is our land and we will continue to fight for it. We are doing this because we think of our generations to come and this is one of the ways we can help them.”

The Yavusa Lewaiwavuwavu is working on getting this land back which has been lying idle for many years as they have secured a developer.

According to the Ministry of Lands, the Vulani Island is still a state land lease.

The meeting is expected to begin at 2pm in Sabeto village in Nadi.