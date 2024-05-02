Janif projects potential job boom

[File Photo]

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says the global Business Process Outsourcing market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach $405.6 billion by 2028 from $235.9 billion in 2020.

Janif says if Fiji taps into at least five percent of this market, it could potentially translate into 25,000 jobs over the next decade.

She says the BPO sector has already seen a significant increase in employment, from 3000 pre-pandemic to 8000 post-pandemic

Janif made the comments ahead of a Business Mission to North America.

A team of 30 delegates including Government representatives, private sector organisations and business leaders take part in the Mission ends on 14th May.

Janif says by networking with key stakeholders and showcasing Fiji’s value proposition, they intend to build trust and interest among North American businesses and investors.

She adds this will help foster long-term partnerships and drive mutual growth and success.

The delegation aims to showcase Fiji’s unique strengths and capabilities to North American businesses and investors.