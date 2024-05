Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati is the 2024 Coca-Cola Games Competition Director.

Colati was appointed last night.

The international delegate for the meet is Oceania Athletics head Yvonne Mullins.

Veteran Pacific athletics commentator Bob Snow is the Oceania representative.

The Meet Manager is Savenaca Muamua Christopher Waqa is the Track Referee and Waisiki Koroivulavou the Technical Manager.