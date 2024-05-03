Lutu defends 3000m gold

Akeneta Lutu of Lomaivuna High School claimed the first gold medal on Day two of the Coca Cola Games, underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Year 11 student defended the gold medal in the open girls 3000 meter.

Lutu says she is relieved to have secured the gold for the second year in a row.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds her gold medal win has been a worthy sacrifice, having camped at school away from her family to train for the Fiji Finals.

Cheered on by her father, Lutu managed to edge out the close challenge from MGM’s Gladness Simspon, who settled for the silver.

Sereana Bakeibau of Wainubuka Secondary collected the bronze.