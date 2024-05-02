Woman to face court for alleged theft

A 24-year-old woman who has been charged with 92 counts of theft by the Criminal Investigations Department will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offences between October 2021 and September 2022 while employed as a supermarket cashier in Nabua.

Police say during the month of October 2021, she was provided with a Point of Sale Station login, where she allegedly created her own password and conducted the transactions.

In September 2022, an audit led to the discovery of more than $46,000 allegedly misappropriated by the accused, where she stole cash and assorted groceries from the shop through quotes for her personal use.