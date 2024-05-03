SGS, MGM lead

Suva Grammar School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School continue to lead the Fiji Finals medal tallies.

SGS is top in the boy’s grade with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Marist is second with two gold medals and four silver.

Holy Cross is third two golds and two silvers.

MGM has five gold medals in the girl’s grade. The school also has five silver and four bronzes.

Ratu Sukuna is second with three golds, while SGS is third with two golds, one silver and a bronze.

Games continue at the HFC Banks Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports