Lucas dedicates win to everyone in Rotuma

Stamping his mark at the Coca-Cola Games, Savea Lucas of Rotuma High School managed to bag a gold medal in the junior boys’ shot put event.

Coming to participate in the Fiji Finals by boat, Lucas says that this win is for all the people back in Rotuma Island.

He adds that he loves his people and land, and attaining this win means a lot to them.

“I came to Suva by boat to represent my school- just a small school. I managed to win a gold medal and I dedicate this to all my people. I love my people”

The Coke Games is still underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Zai