Brothers take medal back for Balawa

Rusiate Matai and his brother Sitiveni Koroituku have secured medals in high jump for Balata College, with Matai winning gold in the senior boys’ category and Koroituku clinching bronze in the intermediate boys’ division.

Matai who won gold at the Pacific Games cleared the bar with 2.03m this afternoon.

He says he was hoping to do better than he did last year in Honiara but is satisfied in taking gold back to Tavua.

His younger brother Koroituku managed to clear 1.90m setting his sights on further accomplishments in the future.

Their impressive performances have attracted the attention of Fiji Athletics, prompting them to commence preparations for the upcoming Oceania Competition in Suva, scheduled for June.