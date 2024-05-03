Tourism investment plans for Vanua Levu

A number of projects are under research that will boost infrastructure upgrades in the North.

These upgrades will cater to the growing needs of investors in Vanua Levu who are interested in the tourism sector.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says this includes the World Bank Group project, which is expected to begin soon.

“We have a couple of bigger projects coming up, one of which is the World Bank project that is anticipated to cover Cakaudrove and also Macuata in terms of tourism. That project should start soon, and I think this is a blessing in disguise for the bigger project that is coming up.”

Rainima states tourist activities and investments will still need bigger infrastructure like airports and ports of entry to improve connectivity to the North.

He says lack of infrastructure, service gaps and uncoordinated planning have prohibited tourism growth in Vanua Levu over the years.