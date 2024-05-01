1400 cases of cancer diagnosis annually in Fiji

[File Photo]

1400 cancer cases are diagnosed in Fiji each year, and the statistics reveal that the incidences continue to increase.

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted the alarming figure at the launch of 19th Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea in Suva today.

Lalabalavu stresses that cancer is a non-communicable disease that affects all age groups.

Article continues after advertisement

“The common types of cancer seen in Fiji are Prostate, Liver, Colorectal, Lung cancers and Leukemia for males, and Breast, Cervix, Uterus, Ovarian and Thyroid cancers for females.”

Lalabalavu says as cancer is among the top five causes of death in Fiji, early diagnosis and treatment remain the preferable approach to managing cancer.

He also shared that breast cancer is common in Fiji, as it affects both females and males and makes up more than 20 percent of all cancers in Fiji.

In 2020, breast cancer was estimated to be responsible for 2.43 percent of all deaths.

Lalabalavu reiterates the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The Minister is expressing gratitude to individuals and organizations that have helped collect funds to support cancer patients around the country.

The 19th Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea was attended by representatives from Motibhai Group of Companies, Fiji Cancer Society, cancer patients and survivors with their friends and families.