Intention to revive combined law enforcement agency

Attorney General, Siromi Turaga.

The Coalition Government intends to revive the combined law enforcement agency.

Turaga says the agency plays an important role in deterring illicit activities on our shores.

“As the custodians of our nation’s gateways, seaport board controllers stand as the first line of defence, safeguarding our economy and national security from the influx of illegal substances, including drugs.”

Turaga says the revival of the agency is also significant in addressing the threat set by the influx of illegal drugs and contraband into the country.

The Fiji Police Force, Fiji Navy, Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, Fiji Immigration, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, as well as the Ministry of Fisheries and Ministry of Health and Medical Services have recently engaged in capacity-building programs to strengthen their relationship.