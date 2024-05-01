Public encouraged to take part in Girmit celebrations

[File Photo]

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran is hopeful that the people in the Western Division will actively take part in the upcoming Girmit Day celebrations.

This year the national celebrations will be held in the Sugar City at the Girmit Center.

Kiran who is also the chair of the Commemoration Committee is urging the people to get involved in different activities to remember our ancestors.

“It’s a very special day for us. On this day, we not only remember the struggles, the plight of our ancestors, but we also celebrate the descendants who have worked in so many ways to help build the country.”

Apart from traditional artifacts on display, a number of activities will be hosted from May 10th until the 13th to educate the public about the Girmityas.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji.”