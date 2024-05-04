Marist, MGM are the best

It’s history in the making for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School as the team has won its first ever girls’ grade title at the Fiji Finals.

They are joined by Marist Brothers High School, who have won the boys’ grade.

Marist managed a total of 17 gold medals, six silver and 10 bronzes.

Second was Suva Grammar School on six golds, nine silvers and six bronzes, while Queen Victoria School was third on.five-gold, two, silvers and three- bronze.

MGM managed 14 golds, nine silvers and eight-bronze.

SGS managed eight-gold and five silvers and the same number of bronzes.

Third was Adi Cakobau School on four gold, 10.silvers and eight-bronze.

In the girls’ division, a dream that only started in recent years, the Vatuwaqa-based school has today broken the dominance of traditional schools like defending champions, Adi Cakobau School and Suva Grammar School.

Always known as a footballing powerhouse, MGM has transformed itself into a powerhouse in school sports.

When Waisale Inoke and Kesaia Boletakanakadavu won a double in the senior 100m grades in 2022, a dream was born.

Boletakanakadavu and MGM came close last year, but 2024 has proven to be a golden year.

The common factor between MBHS and MGM is coach Antonio Raboiliku.

The Marist coach has many of the MGM athletes also part of his club.

He has been dubbed as a man with the midas touch.

The win is the 18th title for Marist since the introduction of the medal system in 1992.

The defence of their title planned at Flagstaff can be attributed to their field and tracks, but more importantly their sub-junior and junior grades.

In fact, the field heroics of the likes of Timoci Nagusa Junior and Ebenezer Saukuru reminded many of the days of the late Brother Theophane, when MBHS was too hard to beat in the field events.



Timoci Nagusa Junior