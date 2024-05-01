Man arrested following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 47-year-old man has been arrested following a drug raid in Tacirua Heights in Suva yesterday.

It is alleged the man was involved in the process of packing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says a further search conducted resulted in the discovery of syringes and equipment allegedly used for the packing of the illicit substances.

He adds the suspect is in custody, and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu states that information continues to be received regarding the alleged involvement of those involved in the illicit drug trade.

He says that the sharing of information is a positive sign of police-community collaboration in curbing the illicit trade.