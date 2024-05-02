Anti-Scam taskforce warns of rising mobile money fraud

[File Photo]

The Police Force Scam Taskforce has recorded close to 710 cases of general fraud and scamming where money was solicited through mobile money platforms.

This has been confirmed by Anti–Scam Taskforce Chair Manoa Kamikamica following a meeting to review the progress made in enhancing scam detection, driving legal reforms, and strengthening awareness to combat the growing fraudulent activities

Kamikamica says it is encouraging to hear from the Police Force that justice is being served, and those who have deceived people’s hard-earned money through the mobile money platforms are being apprehended and brought to justice.

He says the task force acknowledged the need for more awareness campaigns across various media platforms, to educate different age groups who are the most vulnerable to scams.

“We need to up the awareness because a lot of the scams are because people are too trusting and they’re allowing access to the mobile passwords access to the computer passwords, you know, like these are basic hygiene, things that you don’t even need. If somebody asks you, you tell them to get lost basically. So yeah do that’s so that’s one thing that we are going to try and push a bit more.”

The Anti–Scam Taskforce Chair says they have noted a concerning rise in various forms of scams, with particular attention drawn to the vulnerability of the Viber platform.

He says numerous Viber accounts, including those of reputable executives, have been compromised, raising significant alarm within the Taskforce.

Kamikamica says recent incidents involve perpetrators posing as police officers, informing victims that their phone numbers are under surveillance due to alleged illicit activities.

He says the perpetrator manipulates the victim into entering their number on the Viber platform and providing a request code during an international call and this deceptive tactic grants the perpetrator access to the victim’s viber account, enabling them to engage in fraudulent activities.