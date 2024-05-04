MGM creates history

It’s history in the making for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School as they have won its first ever girls grade at the Fiji Finals.

This has been confirmed by the win in the sub-junior 4x400m relay.

They are joined by Marist Brothers High School who have won the boys grade.

Article continues after advertisement

MGM secured the win after their sub junior girls won the 4x400m gold.

At the moment, MGM have 11 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze while Suva Grammar is second with 8 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze have.

Even if SGS wins the next three 4x400m relay finals, it will still not be enough.

Stay with us for more.