Rate collection continues to be a challenge

The Suva City Council is owed over $30 million in rate arrears.

Speaking during a community meeting, Council Director Finance Kavin Rathod says rates contribute close to sixty percent of the council’s revenue.

Rathod says this is a common issue that they are working on addressing, as those people who are in arrears have an 11 percent interest rate, which is compounded.

He adds they have a team that is tasked with rate collection and the ratepayers are given options in order to ensure timely payments.

“So what we are doing is that we are going hard on those ratepayers who haven’t paid. We work closely with our legal section. We send a demand notice, and for those who are owed $5000 and less we take them to small claims tribunal.”

Rathod says they will be making community visits soon to create awareness among ratepayers about the need to pay their dues.

He adds they can only enhance the services provided by the City Council if they get support from the ratepayers.