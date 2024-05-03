Competition heats up as Fiji Finals enters day two

As predicted, the 2024 Fiji Finals is expected to be a thriller, and the medal tally at the end of day one is a testament to that.

In the boy’s grade, Suva Grammar School has three gold, two silver and three bronze and is leading.

Flagstaff-based Marist Brothers High School is second with two gold and four silver, while Queen Victoria School has two gold one silver and two bronze.

Impressive Rotuma High School has won two golds, and Ratu Kadavulevu School is fifth with one gold and the same number of silver and bronze.

After a flying start on the tracks, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School had five golds, four silvers and four bronzes to lead the girl’s tally.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is second with three golds and one bronze, followed by SGS with two golds and one silver and a bronze.

Two golds see St Joseph’s Secondary in fourth while defending champions Adi Cakobau School is fifth with one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Records broken yesterday saw Maryann Macedru of SJSS break a record in the girl’s intermediate shot put.

She managed 13.27 meters beating the old record of 12.52 set in 2007.

Soropepeli Nakasava set a new time in the sub-junior boy’s 1500m clocking four minutes 42.52 seconds. The old time was four minutes 43.11 seconds.

Gladness Simspon of MGM was a record-setter in the intermediate girl’s 1500m with a time of four minutes 56.76 seconds.

The previous time was five minutes and 12.40 seconds.

Tavua College’s Titilia Namu equalled the height in the intermediate girl’s high jump recording 1.65m.

Othniel Tuvusa of MBHS broke the record in the sub-junior boy’s 100m final, clocking 1154 seconds. The old time was 11.59 sec.

Twenty-four gold medals are on offer today with 10 on the tracks.

You can watch the games live and exclusively on FBC Sports.