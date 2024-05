MGM takes lead, as SGS ahead in boys grade

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has taken an early lead in the girl’s division of the 2024 Coca-Cola Games underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Vatuwaqa-based school currently leads with 4 gold, two silver and a bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial is in second with a gold and a bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Saint Joseph’s Secondary, Naitasiri Secondary, Ratu Luke Memorial and Xavier are tied in third with a gold each.

Bucalevu is in third with a bronze while Thomas Baker, International School, Dawasamu Secondary, Lomaivuna Secondary and Tavua College all have a bronze medal each.

In the boy’s division, Suva Grammar leads with 1 gold and a bronze.

Ratu Kadavulevu, Queen Victoria, and Saint Vincent College are tied in second place with a gold medal each.

Marist, Natabua and SVC have a silver medal each while Nukuloa and Nasesevia are in third with a bronze medal each.