Dreketi Central aims for more medals in Fiji Finals

Dreketi Central College

Dreketi Central College is aiming to bag more medals at the Coca-Cola Games this year.

Coach Adriu Malimali says that the team has been preparing well and is determined to win at least five medals compared to four last year.

Malimali adds that while there were struggles to make ends meet for this outing, they are hoping to stamp their mark.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year our aim is to increase our medals from four to five. So it is totally up to our athletes on how they perform but yes we are determined to bag more medals”.



Dreketi Central College

Dreketi Central has brought 30 participants this year, an increase compared to last year and is anticipating a positive show from the athletes.

The coach says that the team has been camping in school for the last three weeks and is banking on their field athletes to bag the medals for them.



Dreketi Central College

The Fiji Finals are set to start tomorrow and end on Saturday.

You can watch the actions live on FBC Sports Channel.