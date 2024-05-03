Players to miss DPFL

[File Photo]

Several players will miss the latest round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League games on Sunday due to suspensions.

Ba FC, which meets Extra Rewa FC, will be without Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau and Mohammed Raheem.

Rewa will be without inspiration skipper Setareki Hughes.

Article continues after advertisement

Also missing will be Siotame Kubu for Nadi against Suva, while the Whites will be without Shivam Shandil.

Edwin Sahayam misses Lautoka’s match against Tailevu Naitasiri. Navua’s Matthew Charitar along with

Simione Ragoneturaga of Labasa are also out.

Nasinu’s Kalisito Veikoka is also out for the match against Nadroga.

Meanwhile in games this weekend Rewa takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM