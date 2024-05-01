Ipswich on the verge of Premier League promotion after 2-1 win at Coventry

[Source: Reuters]

Ipswich Town won 2-1 at Coventry City in the Championship on Tuesday to move one point from guaranteeing their return to the Premier League after 22 years outside the top flight.

Ipswich are second with 93 points, three clear of third-placed Leeds United, meaning a draw at home against Huddersfield Town in their final game on Saturday would guarantee their promotion.

Kieffer Moore’s strike gave the visitors, who won promotion from the third tier last season, the lead after eight minutes before Haji Wright grabbed the equaliser for Coventry in the 64th.

But Cameron Burgess’s close-range finish five minutes later sealed the win.

Leicester, already assured of promotion, clinched the Championship title with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Preston North End this morning.